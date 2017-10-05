A Night Of High Fashion, Art & Charity: Posh Deux 2017

The Posh Deux runway was filled with high artistry and powerhouse creativity that took attendees through a full experience during their Saturday night production at the mecca of creative education in Detroit, The College for Creative Studies (CCS).

The event overflowed with Detroit’s recognizable faces who represent fashion, makeup, and hair to witness the rebirth themed production. Michigan Makeup Academy (MMA) opened the production with their bold and transformative body art while Posh Deux’s Founder & Creative Director, Maya Mitchell, closed out the show with her award-winning hair artistry.

The fourth annual event partnered with Wig 4 Kids, an organization that benefits young adults experiencing hair loss due to cancer, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns and other disorders. The organization’s Founder and CEO, Maggie Varney, was present to share the full mission behind the organization. This molded the production to fulfill its purpose of combining fashion, art, and charity into one night.