Angela Rye Added To Growing List Of Speakers For Inaugural Women’s Convention

Women’s March announced that Angela Rye, Amber Tamblyn, Symone Sanders, Stacey Abrams, and Nina Turner will be speakers at the Women’s Convention, which will take place in Detroit from Friday, October 27 to Sunday October 29. Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), Emily’s List and MomsRising also join as official partners of the inaugural event.

The growing list of speakers include: US Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), Stephanie Schriock, Ai-jen Poo, Aida Hurtado, Lenore Anderson, US Representative Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Stephanie Chang, Raquel Castañeda Lopez, Melissa Mark-Viverito, Liliana Reyes, Sarah Eagle Heart, Rashida Tlaib, Brittney Packnett, Stosh Cotler, and the Women’s March co-chairs Bob Bland, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory.

The speakers cut a wide swath across racial justice, reproductive rights, immigrant rights and the LGBTQAI, and environmental community, which most reflect the March’s inclusive platform.

Women’s March also announced that programmatic content at the Convention will center around three tracks: Issue-Based Education, Skills Training, and Civic Engagement. In addition, the program will feature a youth track with content for young people ages 11 and up, and a self-care track for restoration and personal growth.

Women’s Convention will include powerful film screenings, a Social Justice Concert, numerous opportunities to connect with Women’s March Chapters and activists from all over the country and a Social Justice City with a Women’s Market where socially conscious businesses can showcase their work. The Convention will provide a robust educational curriculum to train both first-time and experienced activists and better prepare each and every attendee for the resistance work ahead. For more program information, click here.

