Home

Fat Joe Says TIDAL Helped NYers Send Two Million Pounds Of Aid To PR

"Half is going to Mexico, half is going to Puerto Rico," according to Joey Crack.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


The people of New York City and TIDAL are stepping up to help those affected by the devastating hurricane season.

Below, Fat Joe tells CNN that the artist-owned streaming service has collected and sent about two million pounds of supplies, with plans to send two million more.

“Half is going to Mexico, half is going to Puerto Rico,” Joe explained after thanking New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Bronx Borough President Rueben Diaz Jr. for their support.

Click to donate via TIDAL.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now