Fat Joe Says TIDAL Helped NYers Send Two Million Pounds Of Aid To PR

The people of New York City and TIDAL are stepping up to help those affected by the devastating hurricane season.

Below, Fat Joe tells CNN that the artist-owned streaming service has collected and sent about two million pounds of supplies, with plans to send two million more.

“Half is going to Mexico, half is going to Puerto Rico,” Joe explained after thanking New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Bronx Borough President Rueben Diaz Jr. for their support.

Click to donate via TIDAL.

hov gon fuck around and win a nobel peace prize. #tidal pic.twitter.com/n3S35Op2K9 — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) October 4, 2017

