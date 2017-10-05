Historic First Congregational Church of Detroit launches $2 million fundraising campaign for building restoration

Devastating damage incurred during recent weather incident

DETROIT, October 5, 2017 – The Historic First Congregational Church of Detroit, a Midtown Detroit community cornerstone listed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks, is in dire need of support from the community. The church was designed by Boston architect John Faxon and the Angel’s Wing Community House addition was designed by the celebrated architect Albert Kahn. It recently launched a $2 million fundraising campaign to support critical restoration efforts. Reverend Dr. Cindy A. Rice, Pastor of the First Congregational Church of Detroit, made the announcement.

Located at 33 East Forest Avenue in Midtown, the Historic First Congregational Church of Detroit has been part of the Detroit community, religious and architectural narrative since 1844. Due to a combination of natural wear and tear and a recent heavy rain and wind incident that destroyed the façade of the building, the church requires more than $2 million in specialized renovations to restore the building to its former—and deserved—brilliance.

“We have been in the fabric of the Detroit community for over 170 years, and now we’re looking to the community we cherish for much needed support,” said Dr. Rice, who has served as pastor for nearly three years. “It is time to do right by this beautiful architectural landmark and invest in restoring the church to its original grandeur. Together with our congregation, I hope and pray that the place that gives so much to others will continue to stand strong thanks to our supportive neighbors because, although you may not belong to this church, this church belongs to you.”

Required repairs include reconstructing the handicap accessible ramp, the Forest Ave. porch, internal plaster work throughout the sanctuary, replacement of stained glassed windows destroyed due to vandalism and refurbishing the Woodward-facing façade of the church, which also serves as the main entrance. Dr. Rice launched a fundraising campaign through GoFundMe (gofundme.com/friendsoffirst) to draw visibility to the scope of damage and garner support to revitalize the community mainstay.

“The First Congregational Church of Detroit has been a strong partner in the Midtown community. The church is exceptional in its representation of the area’s diverse fabric and in its commitment in supporting the people of the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Sue Mosey, Executive Director of Midtown Detroit, Inc. “The beautiful architectural features of the historic church are in great need of repair and restoration to ensure the area’s rich history is preserved and can be appreciated now and for future generations.”

The First Congregational Church of Detroit is also home to the Underground Railroad Living Museum, a publicly funded “Flight to Freedom” Tour that is a “storytelling” re-enactment of the original Underground Railroad passage that operated between 1840 and 1863. The church is also home to dozens of community member milestones annually—from weddings and corporate retreats to family reunions and community group meetings.

“The First Congregational Church of Detroit is not only a magnificent part of Detroit’s historic architecture, but a valuable gathering space for the Midtown community,” said Nancy Finegood, Executive Director of the Michigan Historic Preservation Network. “The First Congregational Church of Detroit and their Underground Railroad Museum is a wonderful resource in teaching the history of the Underground Railroad. It serves as an exemplary educational tool for Detroit’s community.”

In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, the First Congregational Church of Detroit is hosting a series of ongoing fundraising events, including a dinner and concert series beginning October 15 and a 3rd Year Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration and Church Restoration Fundraiser on November 4. For more information and to support the critical restoration efforts, visit http://friendsoffirst.com and you can follow the church at friendsof1st on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About The First Congregational Church of Detroit

The First Congregational Church of Detroit was established on December 25, 1844. The first two church buildings were near the Detroit River. The church came to its present site in 1891. Today, the beautiful historic structure located at Forest and Woodward keeps the spirit of that original congregation alive. In many ways, the congregation is as unique as the Romanesque and Byzantine architecture of the building and stands firm in the belief that the Christian life is one of discovery and a dynamic process of growth in faith. The congregation has a long and outstanding history in Detroit and its outreach ministries are as diverse as the multicultural congregation. There is a strong commitment to preserving the church and its presence in Detroit for future generations. Therefore, the First Congregational Church of Detroit has begun an extensive project to restore the magnificent structure that has graced Detroit’s Woodward Avenue for over 126 years.

