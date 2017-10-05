Lance Gross Sits Down With Michael B. Jordan For Debut Of Macro’s ‘I Turn My Camera On’

Multitalented actor Lance Gross invited viewers into his photo studio on Wednesday for the debut of “I Turn My Camera On,” a 10-part series produced by Macro Digital Studio and aired on Essence.com.

The series launched with Michael B. Jordan sitting down with Gross, whose credits include Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” and TV One’s “When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story.”

Success was the topic of discussion between the two friends. Their chat touched on personal triumphs and an exploration of how they keep going when success feels out of reach.

Throughout the series, Gross will have similar conversations on different topics in his studio with an array of guests. The lineup includes Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon, King Bach, Keke Palmer and Simone Missick. Each episode will illuminate and humanize the celebrities–even to their most die-hard fans.

Gross, who won four NAACP Image Awards for his comedy acting, has a passion for photography. He opened his first studio seven years, and started tagging his photos “I Turn My Camera On.” His photographs have appeared in several publications, including Vogue Italia, People Magazine and Elle Online.

Keke Palmer is next on deck for a sit-down in Gross’ studio for a chat about power. The actress and singer wants viewers to know that self-confidence is powerful. She will explain that we all have the power to achieve our dreams.

Episodes of “I Turn My Camera On” will be available every Wednesday at noon EST, on Essence.com. Additional episodes will be announced in November 2017.

SEE ALSO:

Time Inc. Seeks A Buyer For Its Majority Stake in Essence

Lance Gross Holiday Social Card Reignites Colorism Debate