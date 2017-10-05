Netflix’s Prices Are Going Up In November

The bad news is Netflix is raising prices of it’s premier package by two dollars starting next month.

The good news, those extra fees will help support almost $7 billion worth of content in 2018.

Mashable reports:

The streaming video service will be raising prices on its middle and top tier plans in the U.S. starting in November. Subscribers who currently pay for the standard $9.99 service will be charged $10.99. The price of the premium tier will rise from $11.99 to $13.99.

Good news for people on the basic $7.99 plan—that price is staying put, for now.

The U.S.-only price hikes will begin to go into effect in November, varying depending on individuals’ billing cycles. Starting on Oct. 19, subscribers will be notified and given at least 30 days notice about the increase.

