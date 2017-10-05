West Point LEADS in Detroit: The Look of Achievement

The West Point Society of Michigan in conjunction with its partners are hosting the 7th annual West Point Leadership Ethics and Diversity in STEM (LEADS) Workshop for Detroit-area students on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Marygrove College on McNichols Rd.

Prominent Guests and speakers will be on hand to encourage the students and educators to seek opportunities and commit to the effort of achievement: General Steve Gilland, West Point 1990; Detroit NFL Alumni President Tim Walton; the First African American Woman First Captain of the US Corps of Cadets at West Point, Simone Askew, West Point 2018; Captain John Wlasniewski, Company Tactical Officer, US Corps of Cadets; DPSCD Deputy Superintendent Alycia Meriweather; 2016 Distinguished West Point Graduate Mr. Joe Anderson, West Point 1965 and Chairman of Tag Holdings; Dr. Todd Shurn, Howard University Computer Engineering Professor and University of Michigan Graduate; MSU Chemistry Department Professor Joe Ward, Detroit Engineering District Commander Colonel Dennis P. Sugrue, Colonel Sean Lanier, Virginia Military Institute Board of Directors, Sports Management Agency’s Sean Jordan, West Point Class of 1990, Mr. John Graves, PR Networks, Inc., and US MI-14th District Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence.

Tim Walton, NFL Alumni President Detroit, says, “The one thing I want to impress upon young students is that choices matter to what they become and what they can accomplish.”

Doug McDowell, the Chair of the LEADS Workshop, says, “The fact that First Captain Simone Askew, and all that she has achieved in her short life, will be with our kids, face to face, reinforces hope in the fact that anything is possible with hard work, focus, and mentorship.”

The workshop is for middle and high school student and its goal is to inspire them to become STEM-Competent Leaders of Character for their communities and our nation. The Cadets form Eastern Michigan, Wayne State, University of Michigan, Michigan State and West Point will engage the students on STEM activities, exemplary leadership and achieving both by making better choices. One objective is to raise awareness regarding unfamiliar competitive programs, scholarship opportunities and their benefits. Students will demonstrate their day’s learning in competition-style presentations at the final plenary session for prizes and scholar awards

Educator escorts and leaders will participate in a simultaneous workshop with prominent speakers and activities. Purpose: Discuss what students and cadets are doing; raise awareness of leadership, mentorship and opportunities.

Significant times during the LEADS workshops are the photo sessions at 8 AM, 1110A and 330P; the morning plenary session at 830A, the 1150A lunch presentation and panel with NFL Alum President Tim Walton, First Captain Simone Askew, and DPSDC Deputy Superintendent Alycia Meriweather and the 230P Final plenary session with US Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence and student competition, recognition, prizes and scholarships.

This has promise to be a unique event, since we will have Detroit’s history and future simultaneously represented and a chance to influence students and the choices they make for their future.

