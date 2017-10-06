City, community leaders announce expanded Halloween family activities and Angels’ Night Patrol

As fires decline, efforts to provide Halloween activities at Rec Centers, Parks, Police Precincts and Fire Stations expand

Patrol volunteers Can Sign Up at http://www.AngelsNight.org or Call (313) 224-4415

The City of Detroit will put as much effort this year into making sure children and families have a safe, enjoyable Halloween as it will patrolling streets to prevent Angel’s Night arsons, City officials and a host of business, civic and community members announced today.

With fires over the three-day Halloween period at normal daily averages for the past several years, the City is preparing an expanded range of fun Halloween events. This year, various City departments and business partners will sponsor activities at all police precincts, several fire stations, recreation centers, and parks. Highlights this year will include:

The Haunted Park at Varier Park (15639 Thatcher), and a Spooktacular Halloween Extravaganza at Brennan Pool (Rouge Park) with DDOT’s haunted bus. Both events will include games, hayrides, candy, prizes and more.

Trunk-or-treat activities are scheduled at each of the 11 police precincts and three fire stations on Halloween. In addition, the Police Department has other activities including Halloween parties, hayrides and a haunted house at various precincts.

Recreation Department has its annual Halloween activities ranging from parties, carnivals, exotic zoo, pumpkin plunge and haunted hallways and mazes at all its centers on Halloween.

Details on all of these activities will be announced available later this month.

At the same time, a coalition of city, business and community leaders renewed their call for Angels’ Night volunteers and for support of the City’s efforts to provide more activities for children across the city on Halloween. To kick off this year’s effort, a host of community and business leaders, as well as top City officials gathered at Crowell Recreation Center in northwest Detroit, including Council President Brenda Jones, Councilman James Tate, Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones, Police Chief James Craig and Department of Neighborhoods representatives.

Sponsors Continue Generous Support

This year, sponsors have provided $26,525 in cash and in-kind donations so far. McDonald’s is partnering with the City of Detroit and is the lead sponsor for Angels’ Night this year. McDonald’s will provide free coffee to Angels’ Night volunteers and first responders Oct. 29-31 at participating Detroit McDonald’s locations.

“The Detroit-area McDonald’s restaurant owners are proud to once again support Mayor Duggan and the City of Detroit by returning as lead sponsor of the Angels’ Night campaign,” said Errol Service, McDonald’s restaurant owner. “As small business owners who are invested in the city, we are proud to join our neighbors in the community, first responders and countless volunteers in our shared commitment to keep our city safe.”

Other major sponsors include: White Castle; Marathon Petroleum; KEO and Associates Inc.; Payne Landscaping Inc.; UAW Region 1A; Adamo; Central Kitchen & Bar; Miller Canfield; and Operating Engineers – Local 324. As part of its sponsorship, participating White Castle locations will provide two hamburgers and a beverage to adult volunteers from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on any of the three nights. Volunteers must go into the restaurant with a coupon, not through the drive-through.

Companies and organizations that want to sign up as Angels’ Night sponsors should send an email to kwalkerkovariv@detroitmi.gov or call (313) 224-3392.

How to Get involved

The Angels’ Night campaign includes several ways in which volunteers can get involved. Individuals may:

Donate candy for the various Halloween activities at City facilities. Individuals may drop off bags of individually wrapped candy at any of the Police precincts and Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Watch Their Block – Volunteers are asked to carefully watch their block from their porch or window and be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary.

Patrol A Neighborhood – Volunteer teams of two or more people patrol a two- to three-block radius around their neighborhoods or are assigned to patrol a specific neighborhood.

Turn on Their Porch Light – Volunteers are asked to turn on their porch lights, or any outdoor lights, between dusk and dawn.

City Officials Encouraging All Residents to:

Turn on outside lights at their homes from dusk until morning on each day of the Halloween period.

Report any suspicious activity they observe to the Detroit Police Department by calling 9-1-1.

Place refuse containers or bulk items at the curb before 7 a.m. on the morning of the collection day, rather than the night before, and remove refuse containers immediately after the trash is collected.

Halloween Activities at City Facilities

The Detroit Recreation and Police departments are hosting Halloween parties and activities for children and teens. In addition, candy will be passed out at all Police precincts and a number of fire stations. For information about Halloween activities, go online to http://www.angelsnight.org or visit a local recreation center or police precinct.

For more information or to volunteer, go to the City’s Web site at http://www.angelsnight.org or call (313) 224-4415. The deployment locations are:

District 1 – Crowell Recreation Center – 16630 Lahser Road

District 2 – Northwest Activities Center – 18100 Meyers Road

District 3 – Farwell Recreation Center – 2711 E. Outer Drive

District 4 – Samaritan Center – 5555 Conner

District 5 – Butzel Family Center – 7737 Kercheval

District 6 – Patton Recreation Center – 2301 Woodmere

District 7 – Don Bosco Hall – 19321 W. Chicago

Youth Curfew and Gasoline Purchase Restrictions

In addition, public safety officials outlined an emergency curfew that will be in effect during the period. The emergency curfew requires all minors age 17 and younger be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (with identification) from 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 to 6 a.m. on Oct. 30, and from 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 to 6 a.m. on Oct. 31.

During the emergency curfew hours, minors will be allowed to travel to and from work or educational or training programs, but they must carry proof of employment or attendance. Minors violating the curfew will be ticketed and held until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also may receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

A second emergency ordinance prohibits the dispensing of fuel into portable containers from October 27 at midnight through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. except for certain emergency situations for those 18 years of age and older. The curfew and fuel restriction ordinances are pending City Council approval.

