City of Detroit announces street closings for weekend

The Detroit Department of Public Works announces the following street closings:

• Linwood between Oakman Blvd and Livernois will be closed completely Oct. 8, 2017 for Eleanor’s Walk for Hope from 1:00PM to 1:30PM.

• Oakman Blvd between Linwood and Rosa Parks will be closed completely Oct. 8, 2017 for Eleanor’s Walk for Hope from 6:00AM to 3:00PM.

• Farnsworth between Brush and John R will be closed completely Oct. 7, 2017 for Kaleidoscope of Human Color from 7:00PM to 12AM.

• Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Downtown Street Eats from 11AM to 2PM.

• Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Sports Zone activities from 9AM to 9PM.

• Brush between Beacon and Montcalm will be closed completely Oct. 8, 2017 for the Lions Pregame Tailgate event.

• Adams between Brush and John R will be closed completely Oct. 8, 2017 for the Lions Pregame Tailgate event.

• Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

• Park between Montcalm and Columbia will be partially closed from now through Dec. 30, 2017 for façade restoration.

• Third between Michigan and Abbott will be partially closed from now through Sep. 29, 2017 for conduit installation.

• Congress between Beaubien and St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Oct. 11, 2107 for conduit installation.

Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation

• Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed Jul. 7, 2017 through Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

• Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

• W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

• W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through Nov. 15, 2017 for building renovation.

• Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation.

• Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained.

• Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

• State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

• Centre between Grand River and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

• Grand River between Centre and Alley w/o Centre will be partially closed from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

• E Lafayette at Rivard will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for cable installation.

• Woodbridge between St Antoine and Rivard will be closed completely from now through Nov. 14, 2017 for road reconstruction.

• E Lafayette between St Antoine and Beaubien will be partially closed from now through Oct. 12, 2018 for building construction.

• John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Mar. 3, 2018 for building construction.

Shelby between Larned and Fort will be partially closed Oct. 12, 2017 for sidewalk repair

• Brush between Congress and E Fort will be partially closed from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for building repair.

• Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for sign removal.

• Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation.

• Temple between Cass and Park will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

• Park between Temple and Sproat will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

• Selden between Cass and Second will be partially closed from now through Dec. 12, 2017 for building renovation.

• Selden between Second and Third will be partially closed from now through Oct. 9, 2017 for building renovation.

• Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction.

• Cass between Henry and Fisher Fwy Service Drive will be partially closed from now through Nov. 17, 2019 for mixed use development.

• Connor between Warren and Forest Ave will be partially closed from now through Oct. 20, 2017 for utility work.

• Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

• Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

• Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

• John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development

• Trumbull between Grand River and Sycamore will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for demolition work.

• Cass between W Baltimore and Amsterdam will be partially closed from now through Oct. 20, 2017 for bridge repair.

• W Grand Blvd. between Holden and Sterling will be partially closed from now through Nov. 1, 2017 for water main replacement.

• Eastbound Davison between Livernois and Linwood will be partially closed from now through Oct. 31, 2017 for a lane closure.

• MLK Bridge at M-10 will be completely closed from now through Nov. 21, 2017 for bridge work. (MDOT)

• Fort between 18th and 23rd will be partially closed from now through Oct. 16, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

• Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2018. (MDOT)

• Woodward between Sproat and I-75 ServiceDrive will be partially closed Oct. 7, 2017 from 2AM to 7AM for a lane closure. (MDOT)

• Southbound M-10 ramp to Grand River will be partially closed from now through Oct. 6, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

• Southbound M-10 between Selden and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Oct. 6, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

