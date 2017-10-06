Double The Dolce: Who Wore This Little Black Dolce & Gabbana Dress The Best?

Tami Roman stepped out to the TVOne premiere of ‘When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story‘ in Atlanta, Georgia. Tami wore a $3775.00 F/W 2017 Dolce and Gabbana tulle dress with a bow.

She paired the sheer sleeved dress with black pumps and a gold YSL purse.

@TheRealDaytime MUA @juanice.mua Hair @hairdidki Dress @DolceGabbana Styled by @hollylarry_ A post shared by Princess Love Norwood 🇵🇭 (@princesslove) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

She wore her hair in a high bun and neutral makeup – are you feeling her look?

Princess Love Norwood, Ray J‘s wife, stepped out in the same ensemble for her appearance on The Real. While Tami switched up her designers, Princess Love gave us head to toe Dolce and Gabbana.

@DolceGabbana head to toe #Classy A post shared by Princess Love Norwood 🇵🇭 (@princesslove) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Princess Love wore her hair down with loose waves and accented with a nude lip.

We have to know: who styled this dress the best? Tami Roman or Princess Love? Take our poll and decide!

