Hannan Foundation announces recipients of inaugural 70 Over 70 Awards

Nominations have been submitted and the awardees of the Hannan Foundation’s inaugural 70 Over 70 Awards have all been notified. On October 12 at the Roostertail, 70 older adults from across Metro Detroit will be honored for their dedication to making the world around them a better place.

“We were so pleased to receive over 150 outstanding nominations and it was certainly difficult to choose the 70 Over 70 Class of 2017,” says Vincent Tilford, Hannan’s executive director. “This event is Hannan’s way of recognizing older adults who continue to be better than they were yesterday. It’s something that we should all aspire to do at any age.”

Awards will be given in seven categories that reflect the diverse interests, accomplishments and lifestyles of honorees, including: Lifelong Learning, Civic/ Community Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Changemaker, Art, Lifetime Achievement and Unsung Hero. One exemplary nominee in each category has been chosen to receive the Hannan 70 Over 70 Impact Award, which will be revealed during the dinner program at the Roostertail. All other awardees will be recognized at the event by name and highlighted in the program book.

A few honorees include:

Lifetime Achievement| Ms. Freddie Black – A 91 year old retired banker who still volunteers for a local Medicare/Medicaid assistance program

A full list of the 70 Over 70 Award winners can be found at www.70overseventy.com.

Tickets for the event are $100 and can be purchased by visiting www.70overseventy.com or by contacting Tara Franey at 313.833.1300 X20 or tfraney@hannan.org

Sponsors for the inaugural 70 Over 70 Awards include Comerica Bank, DBusiness, PNC Bank, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, Boulevard Temple/Ciena Healthcare, Detroit Area Agency on Aging 1A, George Johnson and Company, Mutual of America, The Senior Alliance, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Brent and Nancy Triest, Meridian Health Plan, Premier Professional Landscaping, Ronald W. Neff and Mary Meyer Neff Trust and The Jennings Wohl Group.

About the Hannan Foundation

The mission of the Luella Hannan Memorial Foundation is to preserve the dignity and enhance the quality of life for seniors in Michigan. In 1925, Luella Hannan founded the Luella Hannan Memorial Foundation to serve aged persons in Detroit. Today, over 90 years later, the Foundation’s reach extends into the city’s tri-county area, ensuring that seniors are respected, valued, empowered to reach their potential and connected to a community of their choice. Through lifelong learning opportunities and care coordination, the Hannan Foundation assists older adults with their social, educational, medical, financial and housing needs. For more information please call 313.833.1300 or visit www.hannan.org

