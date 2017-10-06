Netflix And Chill Nights Will Cost You A Bit More Now

In case you’ve been too busy playing the new Stranger Things game, you might have missed the latest buzz on your favorite streaming platform.

The standard Netflix plan will be raised from $9.99 per month to $10.99, while the premium plan jumps up two dollars from $11.99 to $13.99, Engadget reported. Current customers will be informed of the bill increase mid-October but those who attempt to sign up will already see the updated prices.

This is the first time Netflix has raised its prices since 2014, but in comparison to other streaming services, it’s still pretty affordable. HBO Now charges $15 per month but the premium plan surpasses the Hulu Plus account at $11.99 a month.

With the increase in popular original shows such as Stranger Things, Chewing Gum, Dear White People and others, we consider the price raise to be pretty fair. Netflix has done a great job at giving us the shows we want to see and we’re excited to see what the streaming network will come up with next.

SOURCE: GameSpot, Engadget

