2017 Wright Gala: Kaleidoscope of Human Color


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
Cascaded in the midst of rays of blues backed dropped with black and white statued statement pieces guest sipped, dined and socialized at the 2017 Wright Gala: Kaleidoscope of Color. The seated dinner by Andiamo’s was proceeded by guest participation in the annual auction to raise monies to benefit The Wright Museum followed by an afterglow where guest partied the night away with a reflecting pool and libations.

To learn more about the Wright Museum and how you can donate CLICK HERE.

