BeScene This Weekend: 10/13-10/15

Saturday, October 14th | 12:00 pm| Detroit Service Learning Academy

I Am Every Woman : Ladies come out for a day that is All About YOU!! The day will include refreshments, vendors, workshops, raffles, chair massages, and much more. Join CoCo from 105.9 as she gives her special kind of humor with truth and receive words of inspiration from Dr. Sabrina Jackson “The People Expert”. Grab your girls and enjoy a Day where you understand the meaning of “I Am Every Woman!!!”

Info: Facebook/ IAmEveryWoman

