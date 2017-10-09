Detroit Fire Department host Fire Prevention Week

The City of Detroit Fire Department will host its annual Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 8-14. As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Fire Department will host the following special programs:

The Detroit Fire Department will host the 54th Annual Breakfast with the Detroit Fire Department in the Detroit Marriot Renaissance Center Hotel’s Ambassador Ballroom at 7:30 a.m. The theme of this year’s breakfast is “Every Second Counts: Plan two ways out!” The breakfast will include the presentation of the following medals to Fire Department personnel who have shown outstanding valor and bravery in their service to the citizens of Detroit: the Commissioner’s Medal of Valor, the Phoenix of Detroit Fire Department’s Robert Murray/ Marcena Taylor Valor Medal, and the EMS Chief’s Medal of Honor.

The breakfast is possible thanks to the generosity of the following program sponsors: UAW-Ford National Programs Center, DTE Energy, Azoury Financial, Marathon Petroleum Company LLC, ITC Transmission Co., Wolverine Packing Company, Sinai Grace Hospital, AAA Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, AccuMed Group, and many more

For more information about the breakfast, call the Fire Department’s Community Relations Division at (313) 596-2959 (no ticket purchases at the door).

Wednesday, October 11 — The Fire Department will provide the Mobile Fire Safety House Training & the Fire Safety Training Programs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for students, parents and faculty at Matrix Plymouth Head start Center, located at 4600 Russell St. Students, parents and faculty will receive prevention, detection, and evacuation training within the Detroit Fire Department Mobile Fire Safety House & Fire Safety/Prevention Trailers.

Thursday, October 12 — The Law Firm of Fabian, Sklar & King will announce a donation of 500, 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms at a press conference at 10 a.m. at Engine Co. 27/Ladder Co. 8, located at 4700 W. Fort Street. The Smoke Alarms will be installed in the homes of Detroit residents who meet the criteria for the department’s Smoke Alarm Installation Program.

Friday, October 13 — The Detroit Fire Department will conduct a door-to-door Home Fire Safety check from 10 a.m. to noon in the Chicago and Evergreen area. The staging area will begin at 10 a.m. on West Chicago St. and Fielding St.

Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14 — The Detroit Fire Department will have

Open House programs at select firehouse locations in the City during the weekend of National Fire Prevention Week. The public is invited to visit and tour City firehouse facilities from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14. Call 313-596-2959 for a list of open house locations.

The Detroit Fire Department’s Community Relations Division will continue to install 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms in the homes of families that meet the criteria for the department’s Smoke Alarm Installation Program.

Home Fire Safety/Arson Awareness Programs conducted by the DFD Community Relations Division are scheduled from October 1 –31, 2017, for Detroit area middle and senior high school students.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week activities, please call the Detroit Fire Department Community Relations Division at (313) 596-2959.

