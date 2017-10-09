Final weeks for “Art of Rebellion at DIA

There are only a few weeks left to see the exhibition “Art of Rebellion: Black Art of the Civil Rights Movement” at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA). The popular exhibition, which was featured on PBS News Hour and in major international and national publications, closes Oct. 22. “Art of Rebellion” is free with museum admission, which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The exhibition features paintings, sculptures and photographs, mostly by African American artists working both collectively and independently in the 1960s and 70s. Artists in the collectives created art for African American audiences that asserted black identity and racial justice and, situated within the story of these collectives, is the Detroit rebellion of 1967. Also included are works by artists who were not part of a collective and artists working in later decades who were inspired by art from the Civil Rights Movement.

The exhibition is organized by the DIA and is in collaboration with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which organized the complementary exhibition, “Say It Loud: Art, History, Rebellion.”

“Our successful collaboration with The Wright Museum is just the beginning of a working relationship aimed at bringing our community closer together,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director. “I encourage everyone to see both exhibitions, as many of the outstanding artworks will likely not be seen together again in a way that tells this important Detroit story.”

“Art of Rebellion” has been generously supported by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Whitney Fund.

Image: “Queen Mother Helen Moore,” 2015, Mario Moore, oil on copper. Courtesy of the artist

Museum Hours and Admission

9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays–Thursdays, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. General admission (excludes ticketed exhibitions) is free for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents and DIA members. For all others, $14 for adults, $9 for seniors ages 62+, $8 for college students, $6 for ages 6–17. For membership information, call 313-833-7971.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: