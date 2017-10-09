Nene Leakes Tells Heckler At Her Show, “I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes You”

is catching some major heat for comments she made at a comedy show on Saturday night. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was performing in Oakland when someone in the audience apparently heckled her–though its unknown at this time what the audience member actually said.

Video footage surfaced of Nene clapping back at the heckler, and things got way too seriously way too quickly. In the video, Nene tells the audience member, “I hope your Uber driver rapes you” which is obviously something that can’t just casually be said in jest. In all fairness to the situation, we don’t know what was said to Leakes in order to get her so riled up, but her response was in no way appropriate no matter the context. It was reported that Nene was being booed onstage during her stand-up set before the occurrence.

Nene has not yet commented on the situation, but she’s not exactly known for censoring herself.

