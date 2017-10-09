Twitter Hilariously Responds To Dolphins Coach Snorting Cocaine

A video recently surfaced online of the Dolphins’ offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting cocaine. The video was posted by Kijuana Nige, a stripper Foerster allegedly sent the video to because he missed her. You can watch the intense clip for yourself below.
When explaining why she posted the video, Nige said, folks are “so quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc.”
Since the video blew up on the Internet, some hilarious reactions have come up. We’ve posted some below for your enjoyment.
Foerster has since resigned from his position with the Dolphins.
