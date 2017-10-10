A Neighborhood Farmers market wraps its music series with national talent

Detroit has always been the heart of music and culture. The Live6 Alliance along with Detroit’s Urban Organic Lifestyle Marketing have activated and energized a patch of land to create, Market on The Ave., to underscore both music and culture in the context of a farmers market, tapping into the talents of residents from the area as well as regional and national talents.

Market On The Ave. located at 16647 Livernois between Grove and Florence streets, occurs every second and fourth Saturday from noon – 5 p.m. The series continues through the end of Oct.

Crystal Coleman of Urban Organic Lifestyle Marketing, publicist for the market says, “Live6 Detroit views this market as much more than a gathering place, but also as a hub or an economic engine of sorts. It is a way to highlight the vendors and artists who live in the Live6 service area.”

Market on The Ave. features live music, local fair, art from Detroit’s own such as Joel Fluent Greene, and national talents to Grammy nominated talents like Anthony David. There are local makers, farmers and fare on hand as well as, family and child-centered activities.

Live6 Alliance is a nonprofit planning and development organization whose mission is to enhance quality of life and economic opportunity in Northwest Detroit. Live6 is a one-stop shop for authentic, inclusive neighborhood revitalization with a particular focus on the Livernois and McNichols corridors. The organization serves a central convener and coordinator between the community, institutions, and key stakeholders who contribute to positive change in our community.

October 14th is the next date for Market on The Ave. Grammy Award winning Gordon Chambers along with Detroit’s own Brandon Williams and Joel “Fluent” Green rounded out by DJ Sassi Blaque. The final performance of the series will showcase Grammy Nominated Anthony David who will perform on the final Saturday of the series on October 28th.

14 – Gordon Chambers, Joel Fluent Greene, and Brandon Williams wsg DJ Sassi Blaque

28 – Anthony David

For more information contact Ajara at Live6 Detroit Ajara@live6detroit.org or 313-605-0665

