Black alums raise scholarship funds

The 19th Annual Urban Tailgate: U-M vs. MSU Game Watch Party this past Saturday was a record-setting event. The event grossed more than $25,000.

The party with a purpose effort was held at Key Club in downtown Detroit and attracted more than 2,000 people who paid $15 per ticket. The nationally-televised game, played in Ann Arbor, was bumped up to an evening start. That coupled with a summer-like 80-degree temperature resulted in a line dozens of people donning maize and blue and green and white who arrived as early as 6:30 p.m., an hour before kickoff.

The effort, hosted by University of Michigan Black Alumni and Michigan State University Black Alumni Detroit chapters, provides scholarship for deserving students.

“A group of us from Michigan State and the University of Michigan came together and decided that we wanted to raise scholarships funds for students,” says Paris Ross, a leading organizer. “It’s always been a friendly rivalry between both schools. It’s a great venue with three floors and a TV wherever you turn to view the game.”

Blacks make up about 5 percent of the University of Michigan’s 45,000 students. African Americans comprise about 8 percent of Michigan State University’s 50,000 students. In stunning fashion, the Michigan State Spartans won the football game over the No. 7-ranked University of Michigan Wolverines 14-10.

