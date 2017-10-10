Home

Hero: Woman Saves Boy From Police Brutality By Shielding Him With Her Body

One cop didn't stop until the whole neighborhood was yelling at him.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
If you’ve ever felt the urge to stop and monitor police for your fellow citizen’s safety, here’s why you should stay.

Twitter user @GhettoNasuko could have been killed if it wasn’t for dozens of witnesses who saw her and a boy being beaten.

She intervened after seeing cops stripping and beating a boy in her neighborhood.

Thankfully, more neighbors flowered her lead and stopped the situation from escalating further.

She posted Sunday (October 8):

“So my dumb ass uses my body to cover this little boys. And screams at them to stop, SCREAMS that he’s a child, leave him alone… One cop actually stops. The other kicks me dead ass in my face. Tells me “being a hero not gonna get you anywhere, get up and go home… Dude I held that boy tight like he was my own child. They were trying to pull me off him and I wasn’t doing it… Cop punching me in my back and all. I have bruises there too. Yelling at me to mind my business. I told the little boy he gonna be ok… All I hear is people yelling now. I’m not looking up. Still being punched. Then I hear this nigga draw his gun. I never cried so hard yo… My nigga dying is already scary but to think a cop about to shoot you gotta be the most heart stopping shit I’ve ever been through… Idk who lives on farmers bro but I swear the whole blvd was standing there. Screaming at these cops. They the only reason I’m home.”

Read her full story below:

