UAW-Ford extends free mammogram program in metro-Detroit

In its fifth consecutive year, UAW-Ford hosts free mammogram screenings to benefit metro Detroit’s women

In recognition of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UAW-Ford will host free mammogram screenings for metro Detroit’s uninsured and underinsured women for the fifth consecutive year. Screenings will be held at Northland Radiology, 20905 Greenfield Road in Southfield, Oct. 16-28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, marks the first time the organization extended its program to two weeks, which will now offer Saturday appointments. Additionally, Northland Radiology will provide complimentary shuttle transportation for women who have arranged appointments. UAW-Ford will also provide complimentary items to attendees, which will be distributed while supplies last.

“UAW-Ford is proud to do its part in offering this vital resource to women, whom otherwise would be unable to afford the service,” said Jimmy Settles, UAW-Ford Vice President. “Delivering on our mission to serve our members and the communities in which they live and work is our priority. This is another way UAW-Ford honors its commitment to community service.”

Screenings will be offered by appointment only. To schedule a free, confidential screening call: 313-392-7398. Results will be mailed along with a referral center, if detection is found.

“As a community leader in women’s health, Northland Radiology is proud to be a continuous partner with UAW-Ford, affording us the opportunity to offer free mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women,” said Northland Radiology Mammogram Technician and Radiology Safety Officer Pam Bradford. “More than 50 percent of uninsured women in Detroit haven’t received their annual mammogram, which can lead to undetected breast cancer. Early detection is the key to prevention.”

Since its inception, UAW-Ford has sponsored more than 500 women throughout metro Detroit, whom have benefited from the free screenings.

“The fight against breast cancer is something Ford Motor Company has been involved in for more than 20 years,” said Bill Dirksen, vice president, Labor Affairs, Ford Motor Company. “We are committed to helping raise awareness and provide valuable programs for women throughout the Metro Detroit community. At Ford, it’s not just about building great vehicles, but also supporting our communities.”

About UAW-Ford

Established in 1941, UAW-Ford has a rich history of fighting for its members and the communities in which they live, work and play. Whether it is workers’ rights, youth development, community giving, offering skilled trades and/or educational training, UAW-Ford is committed to providing opportunities that secure both economic and social stability for the American workers and their families. Improving the quality of life is among UAW-Ford’s chief principles and serves as a benchmark for how labor rights are addressed in the 21st Century. Its members help to build the strong cars that drive America, which not only reinforces a solid economy and workforce, but also helps to build strong communities nationwide.

