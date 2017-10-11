Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein: ‘He’s Never Harmed Me’

Somebody needs to check on

She just posted and deleted a video on her Snapchat defending Harvey Weinstein from the explosive allegations of sexual assault that came out this week.

“He’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me,” Lohan said, sounding dazed and confused.

She was recording from her home in Dubai, where she said she thinks “it’s very wrong,” that Weinstein is being dragged in the media. She added: “I think everyone needs to stop,” and “I feel very bad for him.”

Lohan also posted an angel emoji next to Harvey’s and said his wife Georgina should be supporting him right now.

Lohan recently starred in the films Bobby and Scary Movie, which were produced by Weinstein’s film company.

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

