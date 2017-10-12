Amazon Hiring for Over 120,000 Holiday Season Jobs

Every year, thousands of holiday positions lead to regular, full-time roles with the company

Amazon today announced that it will create more than 120,000 positions this season across its U.S. network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites. Last year, thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays and the company expects to continue that trend this year.

“We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

Amazon positions are available in 33 states including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.

New employees will join over 125,000 regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s more than 75 fulfillment centers across the country to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders. So far this year, the company has created tens of thousands of new full-time roles in its fulfillment and customer service centers. Throughout the year on average, 90 percent of associates across the company’s U.S. fulfillment network are regular, full-time employees.

In addition to highly competitive wages, Amazon provides employees with highly competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. It also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. Hourly fulfillment center employees are eligible for Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of the cost of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether those skills are related to jobs at Amazon. To date, more than 10,000 employees have taken the next step in pursuing their passion with career re-training through the Career Choice program.

Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: