Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards Nominations

It’s that time of year again, as the nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards have just been announced and it’s a round-up of the usual chart-toppers, with Drake and Bruno Mars leading the way.

All you have to do is turn on the radio at any given moment and you’ll likely hear Drake and Bruno Mars dominating the airwaves multiple times a day, which is why it comes as little surprise that two of music’s biggest stars have the most nominations at this year’s American Music Awards ceremony.

According to Billboard, this year’s nominations list is noticeably male-heavy, with Drake and Bruno Mars, along with other male stars like Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd, each receiving multiple nominations. Drake racks up five nominations, while Bruno Mars bests him with a total of eight for their respective projects “More Life” and “24K Magic.”

Fans can cast their votes for the American Music Awards on Billboard.com. The 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Other notable nominees are BELOW:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Migos, Culture

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Location”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall Of Fame

Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey Weinstein’s Company In Jeopardy?

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: