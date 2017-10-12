Eminem blasts Trump freestyle, and Trump doesn’t tweet back

In case you’ve been under a rock, Eminem’s BET Hip Hop Awards freestyle, during which he throws a fist up for Colin Kaepernick and takes some scathing jabs at Trump, is the talk of social media. Diddy took to Twitter to share his praises, while Snoop got in front of the camera to give a shout out of his own. “Shout out to Eminem for saying some real s**t,” Snoop said in a video shared by Power 105.1. “Eminem, I always knew you was a real n***a. We totally know you’re a real n***a now.”

In what is perhaps the fiercest and the most exhaustive attack against Donald Trump in hip-hop, Eminem “came to stomp” Tuesday night, calling the President everything from “Donald the b—-” to a “racist grandpa” in an explosive 4.5-minute freestyle rap.

Kaepernick also showed his appreciation, but Trump has been quiet so far. Watch a clip of his freestyle below.

BIG LIES

Trump’s Twitter fingers have yet to respond to Em (we imagine it’s only a matter of time), but he did take to his timeline on Wednesday morning to demand Roger Goodell force NFL players to stand for the National Anthem. “RESPECT OUR COUNTRY,” he said. On Tuesday night, he bashed “Fake News” outlets for reporting John Kelly’s possible termination. “This story is totally made up by the dishonest media. The Chief is doing a FANTASTIC job for me and, more importantly, for the USA!”