Shinola and the Michigan Women’s Foundation Host When Fashion Meets Digital: The Changing Face of Influence

Shinola and the Michigan Women’s Foundation have partnered to host a thought-provoking

panel discussion Influence 2018—When Fashion Meets Digital: The Changing Face of Influence, on Thursday,

October 26, from 11:30 AM-2:00 PM at Cobo Center. The influential national fashion and media focused panel will

highlight opportunities for women to navigate the fashion world within the ever-evolving media landscape. Moderated by Joann Muller, Detroit Bureau Chief of Forbes Media, the panel will also include a strolling lunch and networking

opportunity.

“New media has played a tremendous role in opening doors for entrepreneurs and business executives in the fashion

world and beyond,” said Christina Chen, Shinola marketing director. “We are excited to bring together an outstanding

panel of leaders from the industry to hear how they are leveraging new media to grow their brands and captivate a new

audience of followers.”

Panelists include: Sophia Amoruso, Founder & CEO, Girlboss Media; Rajni Jacques, Fashion Director, Teen Vogue;

Jaclyn Johnson, Founder & CEO, Create & Cultivate; and Katie Sturino, Founder, The 12ish Style and Megababe.

Discussion topics will include opportunities to push creativity and build loyalty, engage brand following and strategic

avenues to stay actively plugged-in.

“Bringing southeast Michigan women an opportunity to hear from top thought leaders is critical to the Foundation’s

mission. Fashion continues to lead in the quest to employ new media to maximize business success. Regardless of their industry, attendees will learn how to rethink brand loyalty and relationship cultivation, two essential elements of success,” said Margaret Tallet, Michigan Women’s Foundation Chief Operating Officer.

VIP and individual reservations are available here. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Women’s Foundation and their mission to eliminate barriers to economic and social equality for Michigan women and girls.

