Staples provides City Year Teams with school supplies

City Year Teams and Schools Nationwide Will Start the Year Strong Thanks to 650 Staples Kits

Staples, a leading national office supply chain, will provide City Year Detroit with 14 school supply kits that will give diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members the tools they need to serve nearly 5,000 students across seven Detroit schools. Staples will distribute more than 650 school supply kits in total, providing one to every City Year team and one to its partner school in the communities where City Year serves.

“We are thrilled Staples is helping ensure that schools and students get the basic supplies they need to support their education and classroom activities,” said Christopher Mann, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for City Year. “Thank you for providing these amazing school supply kits to every team of City Year AmeriCorps members and their partner teachers in the 28 communities we serve across the country.”

Fueled by national service, City Year partners with 330 schools across the country, serving 223,000 students. In Detroit, 71 highly skilled AmeriCorps members partner with teachers to provide research-based student, classroom and school-wide support to help nearly 5,000 students stay in school and on track to graduate from high school, ready for college and career success. Staples school supply kits, which include pencils, notebooks, dry erase markers and paper, will help City Year better serve students by providing them with tools to they need to increase academic achievement and student engagement.

“Staples is committed to improving education for students in the communities in which we live and work,” said Regis Mulot, EVP and chief HR officer, Staples. “We’re honored to work with City Year and have the opportunity to supply teachers and students with essential tools they need to succeed as they go back to school year.”

Staples began partnering with City Year in 2014 by sponsoring a team of City Year Boston AmeriCorps members serving at Rogers Middle School. Staples went on to support City Year Boston’s Curley K-8 School beginning in 2015. Both teams serving at the Rogers and Curley schools were recipients of team room makeovers, transforming each space into a more innovative, well-equipped center of learning and development.

Staples brings technology and people together in innovative ways to consistently deliver products, services and expertise that elevate and delight customers. Staples is in business with businesses and is passionate about empowering people to become true professionals at work. Headquartered outside of Boston, Mass., Staples, Inc. operates primarily in North America. More information about Staples is available at www.staples.com.

City Year helps students and schools succeed. Fueled by national service, City Year partners with public schools in 28 urban, high-need communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and Johannesburg, South Africa. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide research-based student, classroom and school-wide supports to help students stay in school and on track to graduate from high school, ready for college and career success. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to 2-3 times more likely to improve on math and English assessments. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts, and private philanthropy from corporations, foundations and individuals. Learn more at www.cityyear.org, City Year’s Facebook page, on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

