Young Dolph Announces His Album, “THINKING OUT LOUD” Is Dropping Next Friday

Young Dolph is officially back in action, ladies and gentlemen. The Memphis rapper has been laying low (beside a few tweets here and there) ever since he got shot in Los Angeles on September 26th, but he’s finally leaving the hospital and seems to be in great spirits. He gave a shoutout to Tupac, Eazy E, and Biggie while he rode to his care in a wheelchair before he announced that his next album, “THINKING OUT LOUD,” is going to drop next Friday, October 20th.

Dolph’s last project, “Bulletproof,” was a direct response to when he was shot as previously, and wasn’t hit once after shooters fired 100 shots at his van. It’s unclear as of now if the album will feature Dolph talking directly to the people responsible for shooting him this time around, but we’ll find out soon enough. The tracklist for “THINKING OUT LOUD” is below:

1. “What’s the Deal” 2. “Pacific Ocean” 3. “Point Across” 4. “Drippy” 5. “Believe Me”

6. “All of Mine” ft. DRAM

7. “Go Get Sum Mo” ft. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $

8. “Thinking Out Loud”

9. “Eddie Cane”

10. “While U Here”

It’s gonna take an army to stop a self-made millionaire like Young Dolph, and from the looks of it, his next album is going to be an iconic moment for the culture. All of his fans and fans of music in general and getting behind Dolph to congratulate him for making it through such a rough time while also highly anticipating this next album.

