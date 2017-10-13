City of Detroit announces street closings for Oct. 13

The Detroit Department of Public Works announces the following street closings:

· Larned between Washington and Griswold will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· Washington between Larned and Michigan will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· W Congress between Third and Griswold will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· Third between Congress and Lafayette will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· W Lafayette between Third and Woodward will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· First between W Congress and Howard will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· Shelby between W Larned and Michigan will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· Howard between First and Cass will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· Cass between Michigan and Howard will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· Michigan between Cass and Howard will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

· Griswold between W Larned and Michigan will be closed completely Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

Second between W Congress and Lafayette will be closed completely Oct. 15, 2017 for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon from 4AM to 4PM.

· Southbound M-10 Service Drive between Jefferson and Bates will be closed completely Oct. 13, 2017 for a special event. In the event there is inclement weather, the closure will take place Oct. 14, 2017.

· Northbound I-75 Service Drive between Grand River and John R will be closed completely Oct. 13, 2017 for a special event. In the event there is inclement weather, the closure will take place Oct. 14, 2017.

· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Downtown Street Eats from 11AM to 2PM.

· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Sports Zone activities from 9AM to 9PM.

· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

· Park between Montcalm and Columbia will be partially closed from now through Dec. 30, 2017 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed Jul. 7, 2017 through Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

· W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through Nov. 15, 2017 for building renovation.

· Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation.

· Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained.

Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· Centre between Grand River and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

· Grand River between Centre and Alley w/o Centre will be partially closed from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

· E Lafayette at Rivard will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for cable installation.

· Woodbridge between St Antoine and Rivard will be closed completely from now through Nov. 14, 2017 for road reconstruction.

· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Mar. 3, 2018 for building construction.

· Brush between Congress and E Fort will be partially closed from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for building repair.

· Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for sign removal.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation.

· Temple between Cass and Park will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Park between Temple and Sproat will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Selden between Cass and Second will be partially closed from now through Dec. 12, 2017 for building renovation.

· Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction.

Cass between Henry and Fisher Fwy Service Drive will be partially closed from now through Nov. 17, 2019 for mixed use development.

Connor between Warren and Forest Ave will be partially closed from now through Oct. 20, 2017 for utility work.

· Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Trumbull between Grand River and Sycamore will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for demolition work.

· Cass between W Baltimore and Amsterdam will be partially closed from now through Oct. 20, 2017 for bridge repair.

· W Grand Blvd. between Holden and Sterling will be partially closed from now through Nov. 1, 2017 for water main replacement.

· Southbound I-375 ramp to eastbound Jefferson will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a ramp closure from 6AM to 2:30PM. (MDOT)

· Northbound I-375 ramp to Gratiot Jefferson will be completely closed Oct. 9, 2017 through Oct. 16, 2017 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

· Northbound and Southbound I-375 service drive between Congress and Lafayette will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a lane closure from 6AM to 11AM. (MDOT)

· Northbound I-75 ramp to southbound M-10 will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 4AM to 8:30AM. (MDOT)

· Southbound I-75 ramp to southbound M-10 will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 4AM to 8:30AM. (MDOT)

· Westbound I-94 ramp to Trumbull will be completely closed Oct. 16, 2017 through Oct. 20, 2017 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

Southbound I-75 between Gratiot and Russell will be partially closed Oct. 9, 2017 through Oct. 16, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 ramp to Bagley will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 4AM to 8:30AM. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 ramp to W Jefferson will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 4AM to 8:30AM. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 ramp to Howard will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 4AM to 8:30AM. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 ramp to Larned will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 4PM to 2PM. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 ramp to Grand River will be completely closed Oct. 17, 2017 through Oct. 18, 2017 for a special event. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 between I-75 and Jefferson will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 4AM to 11AM. (MDOT)

· Northbound and Southbound Fort St between Third and Griswold will be completely closed Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event. (MDOT)

· Northbound and Southbound Fort St between Third and Grand Blvd. will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 4AM to 8:30AM. (MDOT)

· Northbound and Southbound Fort St between Clark and W Grand Blvd. will be completely closed Oct. 15, 2017 for a special event from 5AM to 8:30AM. (MDOT)

· Eastbound Davison between Livernois and Linwood will be partially closed from now through Oct. 31, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· MLK Bridge at M-10 will be completely closed from now through Nov. 21, 2017 for bridge work. (MDOT)

· Fort between 18th and 23rd will be partially closed from now through Oct. 16, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2018. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 between Selden and Grand River will be partially closed from Oct. 16, 2017 through Oct. 20, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Fort between 18th and 23rd will be partially closed from now through Oct. 16, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· W Grand Blvd at I-96 will be completely closed Oct. 16, 2017 through Nov. 6, 2017 for bridge repair. (MDOT)

