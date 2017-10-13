NEW EXHIBIT: All Black Everything

South Fulton County Art Center will debut a new art exhibition titled ALL BLACK EVERYTHING on October 13th. All Black Everything is a glorification of blackness in the literal sense of the phrase. Although there is often a certain stigma that surrounds the color black, this exhibition aims to explore the psychological implications of our fundamental relationship with the color.

“Black has a curious mystique that is usually associated with the unknown or the ominous, but it also represents strength, dominance, power, and authority! Black is formal, elegant, and prestigious,” says ATL visual artist rEN.

The ALL BLACK EVERYTHING exhibition will feature 20 Atlanta area artists.

