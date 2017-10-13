“She Did That” Is All Of That And More!

“In Her Shoes” creator Renae Bluitt has a passion for women of color and telling their stories. Little did she know when she launched her blog in 2009 that her fervor to be a storyteller of women would extend into being an executive producer for her very own documentary production, “She Did That.”
“She Did That” documents several African-American women entrepreneurial journeys including Detroit native Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar.
“In Her Shoes has been my love letter to women entrepreneurs since 2009. After my 2015 #ihsbeautiesbrains photo exhibition, I knew I had to take this storytelling to the next level. That said, I took two years off from producing the annual In Her Shoes event to focus on this” Bluitt said in a recent statement on her blog.
Last weekend Bluitt teamed up with the bold and stylish GMC brand to host a sneak peek of “She Did That” at the Posh and Popular Summit in Detroit. The sneak peek followed a post conversation with Bluitt, which left every woman in the room inspired to reach higher because there is still room at the table for #BlackGirlMagic.
