Michigan Chronicle Best In Black, less than 3 days to vote

Best in Black Awards Tickets go on Sale Today

With less than three days to cast your final vote, the Michigan Chronicle is excited to announce that nearly to 400, 00 votes have been casted and expected to reach the half million mark. The last day to cast your vote, is Monday, October 16th. The Best In Black Awards will be held on Saturday, November 11th 7pm at the Music Hall. Tickets are available for purchase at the Music Hall or ticketmaster.com. The cost per ticket will be $35.00. The Best in Black Detroit awards is a community driven award production to recognize black achievement across a wide range of categories from best gospel choir, best happy hour, best elected official that reside or work in and around the Detroit area. Finalists and winners are nominated and voted for by you, the community. This year, we are recognizing people and businesses in more than 40 categories. From favorite hair stylist, to best clothing store, best high school marching band and many more we will honor those receiving the most nominations/votes during a live awards show in the fall.

In 2016, the community responded in a major way, with more than four thousand nominations and more than 400 hundred thousand casted votes. This year, we have reached a record breaking 20, 000 nominations and looking to surpass the numbers of votes casted last year.

“The Michigan Chronicle is proud to recognize black owned businesses in our community that put their best foot forward every day. It is only fitting that the Michigan Chronicle, the Voice of Community, is the outlet in which to express our appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and commitment to excellence, said Real Times Media CEO and Michigan Chronicle publisher Hiram E. Jackson.

Visit www.bestinblackdetroit.com

For tickets please contact TicketMaster

