Celebs React To #MeToo Campaign Bringing Awareness To Sexual Abuse

On Sunday, actressresponded to the sexual harassment allegations against media executivewith two simple words — “Me too.”

She said the words as a way to show solidarity with folks who have experienced sexual assault or harassment.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Since her tweet, nearly 500,000 people have tweeted #MeToo to bring attention to their experience with sexual abuse. Even big time celebrities joined the campaign — everyone from Gabrielle Union, to Rosario Dawson, to True Blood‘s Anna Paquin. You can check out some of the tweets below.

Being raped once made it easier to be raped again. I instinctually shut down. My body remembered, so it protected me.

I disappeared. #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

Me too — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017

This is what we’re up against – people like this creep #MeToo https://t.co/LAvr7gyRah — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) October 16, 2017

Me too. I don’t know if means anything coming from a gay man but it’s happened. Multiple times. — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 15, 2017

