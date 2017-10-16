Colin Kaepernick files ‘collusion’ complaint against NFL owners

It’s clear to fair-minded observers that the NFL has blackballed quarterback Colin Kaepernick . Sure, he’s not the same player who led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he’s certainly still good enough to at least play backup.

The problem is that pesky racial justice protest that Kaepernick, a free agent, launched last year, which has drawn the ire of the U.S. president and fans who object to players kneeling during the national anthem.

ESPN reports that Kaepernick hired Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos, who filed a grievance on Sunday against NFL owners on behalf of the player.

The document accuses the NFL and its owners of colluding “to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

Kaepernick simply wants to play the sport he loves and to “be treated fairly by the league,” a statement from the attorney said.

According to ESPN, the NFL Players Association offered its support and willingness to assist the blackballed player.

Since the preseason, rumors floated that several teams were interested in signing Kaepernick, but nothing has come to fruition. Former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro linebacker Ray Lewis claimed that the Ravens were interested in Kaepernick. But a potential deal fell apart when the quarterback’s girlfriend posted a tweet that owner Steve Bisciotti disliked, Lewis said.

Kaepernick’s former teammate Eric Reid, who continues to kneel during the national anthem, is certain about what’s going on.

“It sure does seem like he’s being blackballed,” he stated on Sunday, according to the network. “I think all the stats prove that he’s an NFL-worthy quarterback.”

