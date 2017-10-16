PUBLIC WORKS EMPLOYEE

CITY OF SOUTHGATE

NOTICE

Applications are now being accepted to establish an eligibility list for the following Municipal Employee Civil Service classification:

Starting rate $12.00 per hour

This classification performs unskilled operations in the repair and maintenance of streets, public works, recreation areas and utilities.

Qualifications as established by the Michigan Municipal League for this position include

A valid Driver’s License

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Must be 18 years of age.

A complete Job Qualification/Summary is available upon request at Southgate City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 14400 Dix-Toledo, Southgate, MI when you pick-up your application Monday through Friday between 8:30AM and 4:30PM. No resumes please.

Civil Service examination is required and test will be given at a later date. You will be notified of date, time and place of examination. Eligibility lists, once established by the Commission, will be effective for two years from date of establishment.

E.O.E.

DEADLINE FOR RETURNING APPLICATIONS:

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 by 4:00 p.m.

Ronald Jewell, Chairperson, Municipal Employees Civil Service Commission

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: