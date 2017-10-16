Redford school district sets the record straight

It has come to the attention of the Redford Union School District that recent news reports contained inaccurate information that has led to confusion and fear within our district. The Redford Union School District is working closely with local police and authorities. Here is what we know:

– On Tuesday, October 3rd MacGowan Elementary School contacted Redford Police and reported that during the school day a man approached the playground fence and explained his presence to staff by saying he attends Yale and is conducting a study. Staff told him to leave and he complied. He was described as a white male in his 50¹s with a patchy beard wearing sweats and driving a blue sedan. No children were approached.

– On Thursday, October 12, a 13-year-old boy, was walking south on Kinloch to Hilbert Middle School, in the neighborhood west of Beech Daly and south of Six Mile Road, when a man driving a blue car approached and asked the boy if he wanted a ride. The student said no and the suspect got out of his vehicle and grabbed the student’s wrist. The student was able to pull away and run to school. School authorities immediately contacted the Redford Township Police.

– The suspect from the October 12th incident is described as a white man in his 40s who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has a medium build, grey beard and a scar on the right side of the face. He had a disheveled appearance and was wearing a black hoodie and a black hat. The man was driving a blue, four-door car with front-end damage and black rims.

– In both incidents, the school and District sent out a “stranger danger” alert to district families

– Police are conducting an on-going investigation with increased patrols in the area.

– News outlets have reported that the suspected individual was videotaping students at the school in the days or weeks prior to the October 12th incident. To date, this has not been reported to police or to the school or district authorities.

– Speculation that this individual has been seen repeatedly on or near school property has also not been confirmed.

The safety and security of our students is of our upmost concern. When we are notified by law-enforcement that one of these incidents has occurred we begin working immediately to communicate all factual details to our parents and community.

We continue to encourage the parents and community to report all information to our local authorities. We urge that it is important to report accurate and factual information for everyone’s safety and protection. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-387-2555 and refer to case No. 17-07002. Investigators are especially interested in video captured by home security cameras in the area.

