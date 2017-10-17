‘Active Shooter’ Reported On Howard University Campus

An active shooter was reportedly on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., early Tuesday afternoon, Fox DC reported. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the reports but was not able to immediately verify the report.

We're on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

The university’s Academic Support Building was evacuated, though there was no confirmation that’s where the reported shooting took place.

Howard confirmed the reports of a shooter on campus through a text message, a student confirmed to NewsOne. The text message read:

“HOWARD UNIVERSITY: Please be safe Bison, we have been informed that there may be an active shooter on campus. We’ll give you al updates as we get them.

The call came at 12:04 from the Howard University Police Department, who said it was an “active shooter.” However, nothing has been determined yet, a MPD spokesperson told NewsOne.

The report came nearly two weeks after a a White man was arrested for making online death threats to Howard students in 2015. At th time, John Edgar Rust, 26, made the threats in two message board posts writing in part, “After all, it’s not murder if they’re black.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

