Continental innovation powered by female engineering and tech talent

This month, international technology company Continental will participate in the 2017 Women of Color STEM Conference and the Society of Women Engineers’ 2017 WE17 Conference – reinforcing its pursuit of gender diversity and leadership at all levels. Named one of FORTUNE Magazine’s Most Admired Companies and one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes, Continental is committed to attracting top engineering and tech talent to its ranks and becoming the employer of choice.

“At Continental, diversity and inclusion power our engine of growth and propel the drive we need to develop pioneering ideas, innovative products and new business models,” said Samir Salman, CEO, Continental North America. “Continental is committed to fostering a more equal gender balance. Our percentage of management positions held by women has increased by double digits and we are committed to continuing this growth.”

The 22nd Annual Women of Color STEM Conference held October 5-7 at the Cobo Center in Detroit recognizes the significant contributions by women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields and addresses the need for retention and recognition of women in STEM jobs and best practices in diversity and inclusion. Continental will sponsor the 2017 Women of Color STEM Conference Technology Luncheon on Friday, October 6 in Cobo Center’s Grand Ballroom, where rising stars and tech all stars will be recognized.

The company also participated in the conference’s Career Fair Expoat Cobo Center.

Aruna Anand, head of Continental Engineering Services North America, received the Professional Achievement in Industry award during the Women of Color Awards Gala and Dinner. Anand has enjoyed a most distinguished career, having held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility in each of Continental’s divisions. Today, she oversees a team of more than 120 people tasked with developing intelligent technologies for transporting people and their goods around the globe. Anand’s technical expertise, coupled with her business acumen, has earned her a reputation as someone who gets things done – and done well.

“This award intensifies my sense of responsibility to further the growth of women in STEM,” said Anand. “I believe it is vital that I do everything to the best of my ability. I’m grateful for this demanding journey that helped unveil strengths I wasn’t sure I possessed.”

Continental will actively recruit at WE17, the world’s largest conference and career fair for women in engineering and technology. Held October 26-28, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, the Society of Women Engineers convenes, celebrates and inspires more than 10,000 women in all career stages and provides invaluable ways for them to connect to discover career opportunities and pursue professional development.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women accounted for 14 percent of full-time wage and salary workers in architecture and engineering in the U.S. An article on ASME.org reveals that now, 18 to 20 percent of engineering students are women, compared to the early 1980s when less than six percent of engineers in the U.S. were women.

Continental is expanding the range of flexible work practices offered to more than 18,000 employees in the U.S. The company now provides employees a longer paid maternity leave and offers dads paid paternity leave. Telecommuting – the most utilized flexible work option at Continental – is extended to all eligible employees, provided the duties of their job allow them to perform their work at an offsite location. Continental also offers part-time positions and the option for employees to apply for an unpaid sabbatical for up to one year.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In 2016, Continental generated sales of €40.5 billion and currently employs more than 227,000 people in 56 countries.

