Detroit-A-Go-Go in Detroit from October 19-22!

Over 300 U.K fans will visit Detroit for first time festival celebrating All Things Motown/Soul

Over 300 international fans from the UK who love all things Motown/soul music from the 60s and 70s, will converge in Detroit from Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22 for a first-of-its-kind celebration, called Detroit-A-Go-Go. The four-day festival will feature classic Motown acts including the Contours, Kim Weston, the Velvelettes, the Elgins as well as other Detroit acts — Melvin Davis, the Dramatics, Pat Lewis, the Capitols, J.J. Barnes. The acts will perform in the evening and daytime events will include featured British, Australian and U.S. DJ’s, talks, workshops and other happenings all linked to the classic Motown sound. Tix for the event are $28 for each nighttime concert/ $79 for all four nights or /$99 for all four days/nights events. All daytime events are at St. Regis Hotel and nighttime events are at Bert’s Warehouse Theatre, Eastern Market.

“I’ve been visiting Detroit off and on since 1987, hunting for rare records,” says Phil Dick, Yorkshire, England native, DJ and Detroit-A-Go-Go organizer. “Me and my fellow Brits are extremely excited to see many of our favorite artists perform their wonderful songs in their hometown along with local Detroiters.”

The festival concert schedule includes:

Thursday October 19

The Fabulous Peps, The Adorables, Diane Lewis, Betty Boo, Yvonne Vernee, The Tomangoes, The Dramatics (feat Willie Ford)

Friday October 20

Carl Carlton, The Professionals, The Fantastic Four, Pat Lewis, Safiya Wylie, JJ Barnes, Spyder Turner

Saturday October 21

Kim Weston, Carolyn Crawford, The Velvelettes, Ronnie Mc Neir, The Elgins, The Contours

Sunday October 22

Tobi Lark, The Capitols, Lorraine Chandler, The Dynamics, Willie Kendrick, Tobi Legend

For general information about the festival and to purchase tickets, go to www.detroit-a-g-go.com.

Link to artists pictures here: http://www.detroitagogo.com/artists.html

