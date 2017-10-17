For the third year, Detroiters will gather to celebrate people making a difference in the food system at the annual Detroit Food Policy Council Food Power Awards. The event was formerly known as the Golden Beet awards. The awards celebration is 6-8 p.m. October 19 at Trinosophes, 1464 Gratiot Avenue. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 for two and are available from any Detroit Food Policy Council member or on the DFPC website, detroitfoodpc.org.

Awards will be given in the categories of Individual, Youth, Business, Nonprofit Organization, and Community Choice. The Food Power awards recognize those in our community’s food system who exemplify the values of Justice, Respect, Integrity, Inclusion and Transparency that guide the Detroit Food Policy Council’s work. The Food Power Awards also serves as DFPC’s annual fundraiser; proceeds from the event will fund DFPC’s work in education, engagement, research, policy and youth programming.

New this year – and generating social media buzz – is the Community Choice award. People from the community nominated deserving projects, people or programs for this category. Unlike the other categories, the winner will be kept confidential and announced at the Food Power Awards event. The top finalists for the Community Choice award are:

FoodLab Detroit

Real Food by Bianca

Shane Bernard

Antonio Cosme

Jordan Polk

We are pleased to announce this year’s winners for the Individual, Youth, Business and Nonprofit Organization categories.

Nonprofit Organization: Peach Tree Parks

Business: Detroit Vegan Soul

Youth: Carla Underwood

Individual: Kevin Kay

“The Food Power Awards gives the community a chance to celebrate all the good work that has been done around building a better food system in the city of Detroit, and how far we’ve come,” says Detroit Food Policy Council Executive Director Winona Bynum. “We are so pleased to honor all the people who have done such outstanding work.”

The evening will include a strolling dinner, award ceremony, silent auction and live music. By purchasing a ticket for the Food Power Awards you will also receive a one year membership to the Friends of the Detroit Food Policy Council. Tickets are on sale through Friday, October 13.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: