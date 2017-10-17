Melvin Childs Talks “Thugs and the Women Who Love ‘Em”

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling book by Wahida Clark, Melvin Childs presents the theatrical experience, Thugs and the Women Who Love ‘Em, features a star-studded cast includes Boosie Badazz, Lyfe Jennings, K. Michelle, Jamal Woolard, Ray J., Sevyn Streeter and Karlie Redd.

Ahead of the Sweetest Day premiere in the D, Thugs and the Women Who Love ‘Em producer Melvin Childs chatting with City.Life.Style.

City.Life.Style: What inspired the play adaptation of Wahida Clark’s 2005 book “Thugs and The Women Who Love Them?

Melvin Childs: Firstly, let me be clear that this is not an adaptation. I am a big fan of Wahida Clark and the play is inspired by the book, but the elements of the story that inspired me are what I truly wanted to bring to the stage rather than the actual plot. I wanted to do something similar to films like Menace II Society or Boyz N The Hood that are just like urban myth books, but actually bring it to life on stage in front of the viewer, something that has never really been done before.

CLS: How did you decide on the cast?

MC: When I read the script, I really familiarized myself with the characters to the point where I felt like I knew these people. I visualized who I could see in these roles and it came together well with this cast.

CLS: What set this play apart from other productions?

MC: Just the subject matter alone makes it stand out, but that along with production quality that is second-to-none is what truly makes this play special. The musical content gives the show a real Hip-Hop and R&B vibe, so the audience gets the experience of both a concert and a stage play, all performed by people that can sing and act phenomenally. The end result is something unique.

CLS: What can the audience expect from this play?

MC: To remain on the edge of their seat throughout. It’s climactic from the start to the finish. There are times when it will shock people how far we were willing to push the envelope, but for this generation who I feel is looking for something new and refreshing, Thugs and the Women Who Love ‘Em gives it to them.

Thugs and the Women Who Love ‘Em appears at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22. For information or to purchase tickets CLICK HERE

