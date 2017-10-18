6th Annual red carpet backyard BBQ benefits Detroit’s homeless & hungry!

DETROIT – The Shu Foundation, in partnership with Radio One, Forgotten Harvest and Central City Integrated Health, is proud to host Detroit’s 6th Annual Red Carpet Backyard BBQ for the Homeless & Hungry from 11AM – 3PM on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Bert’s Warehouse, 2739 Russell Street in Eastern Market. This program provides hot meals, grocery give-a-ways, and vital access to human service agencies to more than 10,000 homeless and hungry citizens in Detroit.

This signature event is designed to empower, uplift and encourage individuals who live in public housing, those who are either uninsured or underinsured, veterans, homeless and the underserved. There will be free meals, health and wellness checks, celebrity appearances and live entertainment. As a special treat for children, the Harvest Fest Shu Kids Candy Give-a-Way will be available.

Event Chair Natalie King, Esq. says, “This event was founded on the heartfelt belief that everyone has value and deserves to be treated as a VIP. While there is a great deal of revitalization and development surrounding downtown we can be proud of, it is very important that we don’t forget about those Detroiter’s who may sometimes feel invisible and un-noticed with so much change going on around them.”

“Comerica is proud to return again as a silver sponsor of the Backyard BBQ for the Homeless & Hungry, which serves those who are most vulnerable in our community,” said Jaunice Keller, Assistant Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act Market Manager for Comerica Bank. “Our sponsorship reflects our continuing commitment to our community. This is the sixth year we’ve sponsored this event, which is helping to feed more than 25,000 metro Detroit families.”

Backyard BBQ for the Homeless & Hungry is made possible with the support of dedicated sponsors such as General Motors Supplier Diversity, Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, Abayomi Community Development Corporation, DTE Energy Foundation and a host of other metro Detroit community partners and volunteers.

For volunteer, donation and sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.detroitbackyardbbq.com. Additional questions, please contact info@detroitbackyardbbq.com.

