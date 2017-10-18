Just Energy to expand Detroit Market Operation with up to 100 new hires

Just Energy, a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency, and renewable energy options, has announced plans to expand its Detroit market operations by hiring up to 100 new staff, partnering with city workforce agency Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC) to access to a broad pool of Detroit talent.

With existing Corporate and Sales offices in Bingham Farms and the potential for future expansion, Just Energy is looking to immediately hire for sales and other related positions, with the potential to hire over 100 individuals within the next 18-24 months.

As part of Michigan’s Careers in Energy Week, the company will host two Open Houses on October 18th and October 25th from 2pm-5pm at its Bingham Farms office, 30300 Telegraph Rd., Suite 201.

The Open Houses will offer a meet and greet to find out more about the company, as well as the opportunity to secure an on-site interview, or schedule one for a later date. Open House attendees are asked to bring a resume and be interview-ready.

“If you’re energized by meeting new people and have a passion for learning, the Open Houses are great opportunities for jobseekers to get to know Just Energy,” said Julie Hextell, Senior VP and Regional General Manager of Just Energy’s US Midwest market. “As frontline representatives, Energy Advisors are ambassadors who play a key role in communicating and marketing, talking to people face-to face at their home, and serving as immediate resources to field questions directly with potential customers.”

Just Energy first launched operations in Michigan in 2009 to sell natural gas supply as an alternative to the utility. Since then, the company has grown to be a market leader in commodity supply, as well as in offering innovative, environmentally-focused energy and resource management solutions, such as smart thermostats; home energy reports; digital, self-regulating smart home irrigation controllers; furnace filters, and LED bulbs.

“Just Energy is a global company with 20 years of experience, and approximately 1.5 million customers, but we still have a local mindset and commitment to investing in the communities we serve,” said Jay Lewis, Just Energy’s co-Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be able to grow our presence in the Detroit market as a vested member of that community, and to bring more opportunities to Detroiters.”

Jobseekers interested in applying do not need to register to attend the Open Houses. They can also visit any DESC office for help developing a resume. DESC offices are located at 9301 Michigan Ave., 5555 Conner and 18100 Meyers.

