The Carr Center Presents The Detroit Diaspora Exhibition

Detroit artists creating global art and bringing it home



What: Opening of the exhibition The Detroit Diaspora, co-curated by native Detroiter and Cass Technical High School graduate and Carr Center Resident Artist Michael Kelly Williams and Dr. Cledie Taylor. This exhibit will explore Detroit’s reach by featuring Detroit natives who are now making art all over the world. Exhibition will run through December 29.

The artists for this exhibition represent several generations of Detroit identified visual artists, painters and works in other media. Some were Detroit-born and raised. Others spent a significant time of their working lives in the city while still others were born here and raised elsewhere, or were born elsewhere and educated in the city. They all have a direct Detroit-connection.

When: October 21 – December 29, 2017

Opening Reception: October 21, 2017 at 6:00 PM

Where: The Carr Center Gallery, 1505 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

Detroit Diaspora Artists

Lisa Bradley:

http://magazine.art21.org/2009/11/27/inside-the-artists-studio-lisa-bradley/#.WXVlGYqQxBZ

Amir Bey:

http://thenewtimesholler.com/index.html

Glenn Tunstull:

http://www.mvtimes.com/2017/08/15/glenn-tunstulls-art-richard-taylor-book-signing-cousen-rose-gallery/

http://www.mvtimes.com/2015/08/12/a-look-at-inner-landscapes-by-glenn-tunstull/http://www.glenntunstull.com/

http://www.tunstullstudio.net/

http://tunstullstudio.com/

Omo Misha:

Omo Misha “A Creative Institution”

http://www.OmoMisha.com

www.Morningsider.com

Garry Grant:

https://www.garrygrantstudio.com/

http://thesolstudio.com/Artists/garry-grant/

http://www.watchwetheartists.com/garry-grant

Faberge Egg Hunt NYC:https://www.nbcnews.com/slideshow/hunt-most-beautiful-easter-eggs-54991587

Melvin Clark:

http://www.melvinclarkart.com/

