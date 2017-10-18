Vivica A. Fox stars in the stage adaptation of ‘Two Can Play That Game’ at the Music Hall in Detroit

Just weeks after starring in TV One’s, “Bobbi Kristina,” legendary actress Vivica A. Fox is set to make a stop in Detroit this weekend to reprise her role as the beautiful and powerful Shanté Smith in Je’Caryous Johnson’s stage adaptation of the film “Two Can Play That Game” to be held at the Music Hall in Detroit.

“Audiences across the country will be able to relive what made this movie unforgettable with the cast we have assembled,” said Johnson. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have this incredibly talented cast. And having Vivica’s stamp of approval and vote of confidence is truly icing on the cake.”

The Detroit stop, Fox said, is special because she enjoys coming to the Motor City and enjoying all of the cities local fare.

“I’ve been coming to Detroit for years! I always love seeing Detroit making such a beautiful comeback. I know it’s been a tough time for Detroit. I see new buildings. I see the city just, you know, reclaiming its fame. That’s what makes me really happy more than anything else,” Fox said about her love of Detroit.

When asked what are some of Fox’s favorite places to visit in the city, she emphatically said, “Definitely, the Seafood Market! Every time I come there, I gotta go!”

Released in 2001, “Two Can Play That Game” tells the story of Smith who plays the game of love, her way.

“I was really happy that I fought for so many things with this movie that I did close to 20 years ago. I fought for Shanté to be a woman that was in control, still likeable, independent and confident. That’s what we’re hoping for with the stage play. For our audience to be able to see in person that when it comes to the battle of the sexes, there are certain rules that you have to learn to follow,” the Empire star said of the importance of the role.

“For today’s girls I just hope that they see, for women, I want them to have their careers. I want them to have love. I want them to just make sure they know that there are certain things that you have to do to accomplish that. ”

The all-star cast of film, TV and music veterans including Columbus Short, Porsha Williams, Gary Dourdan, Carl Payne, RonReaco Lee, Cocoa Brown and vocal powerhouse Vivian Green promises to provide audiences with a new spin on the iconic film.

“It’s a whole new cast. With Gary Dourdan, we added a new character, which was really fun to do because he gives Keith [played by Short] a run for his money. That’s a bit different because in the movie, I use the white guy to make Keith jealous. Gary is so handsome. He’s so commanding.”

Fox said audiences will be impressed with the addition of reality TV star Porsha Williams whose portrayal of her arch nemesis Conny Spaulding is a sight to see.

“Porsha! Oh, my God! She’s such a perfect Conny, that beautiful, vampy Barbie doll. She’s playing that role to the T!”

With a long list of projects set to be released in the next few years, Fox continues to maintain her place as a force in the entertainment industry.

Join Fox and the cast of Je’Caryous Johnson’s stage adaptation of “Two Can Play That Game” beginning Friday, October 20th at 8 pm, Saturday, October 21st at 1:30 pm, 5 pm and 8:30 pm.

Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: