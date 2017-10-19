Central City Integrated Health hosts Detroit veterans gala

Inaugural gala to honor and benefit our veterans

DETROIT, Mich., Oct. 18, 2017 – Central City Integrated Health (CCIH), a Detroit nonprofit organization that has been providing housing and wraparound social, medical and behavioral health services to veterans and Detroit residents with special needs for more than 40 years, is hosting its inaugural Detroit Veterans Gala on Veterans Day (Observed), Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at the Detroit Golf Club (17911 Hamilton Rd., Detroit).

The gala will benefit CCIH’s affordable housing developments that have a veterans’ preference. Sponsors also have the option of buying tables and donating seats to benefit local Detroit veterans.

In addition to dinner and guest speakers, the gala will feature an art auction from veteran artist Donald “Sunn” Anderson, who was involved in the Cass Corridor art movement. Anderson worked as an art teacher and sold his art in Greektown. When the art program closed where he was working as an art teacher, Anderson found himself homeless for two years.

“Through the veterans’ program I found myself aligned with CCIH and I ended up being the luckiest veteran ever and here I am,” said Anderson. Anderson now lives in one of CCIH’s affordable housing apartments in Midtown, with his artwork and supplies and has obtained a license to sell his art in Greektown. “Cass Corridor is known for its art so this is kind of like coming home. I feel like now I’ll really be able to get on my feet and continue to be a productive person. I surround myself with art. Art keeps me going.”

CCIH’s Detroit Veterans Gala begins at 6 p.m. and is black tie optional with medals for those veterans who attend. Eric Cedo, of Crain Communications will be the Master of Ceremonies. Speakers include: Nathan Tierney, U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Pete Mattingly, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Denise Brooks-Williams, Henry Ford Health System; Ryan Hayden, PricewaterhouseCoopers; and former Navy SEAL Officer Bobby Doyle. PharMor Pharmacy is the presenting sponsor and Henry Ford Health System is the speakers’ sponsor.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by calling Shelly Watts at 313-400-0723.

To learn more about CCIH and sponsorship opportunities for the Detroit Veterans Gala, please contact Shelly Watts at swatts@centralcityhealth.com or visit https://ccihgala.eventbrite.com.

About the CCIH

Central City Integrated Health (CCIH) has a long history of providing evidence-based medical and behavioral health treatment and services, in tandem with creating housing opportunities for Detroit residents. CCIH advances the City of Detroit’s goals to reduce homelessness by providing permanent, stable housing. It is passionate about the rehabilitation of Detroit buildings into supportive housing, in order to increase the diversity of housing options in areas with growing development activity and rising rent costs. And it works diligently in assisting individuals with long-term homelessness or special needs by providing community-based support services so that they can maintain their housing. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, CCIH also provides comprehensive, primary medical, behavioral health and dental care to residents of Detroit and Wayne County. People are never turned away based on their inability to pay or their lack of insurance. For more information visit www.centralcityhealth.com.