Pistons Little Caesars Arena opener, best ever

The last time the Detroit Pistons played an official NBA basketball game within city limits was 40 years ago, and Clarence Brown was a 20-year-old working at his father’s record shop on Grand River. Brown and his wife were at the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown to see the Pistons beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-90, in their return to the city from Auburn Hills. He remembers going to watch the Pistons play at Cobo Arena in the 70s when he was a young man, and how similar the atmosphere was then and now at the new arena.

“Back then, it was a party at the Pistons games,” Brown said. “It was a party, a fashion show, and you take in a game of basketball. In that era, Motown was very popular, and it was a who’s who of prominent Detroiters at the games. That is the same feeling I get now, seeing some of the big Detroit celebrities in today’s time at the game. You didn’t have that when they were in Auburn Hills. This is a great turnout for the opening game.”

Little Caesars Arena officials said the game was a sellout, with over 20,000 in attendance, including rappers Eminem, Big Sean, Dej Loaf (who performed before the game), and Kid Rock. A few Pistons greats also returned to welcome the team back to Detroit, like Dave Bing, who was the mayor from 2009-2013, Bob Lanier, and Greg Kelser. Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy was happy with the outcome of the game, and was also happy with how some of the greats who contributed so much to the franchise returned to witness such a sentimental moment.

“It was great to get off to a great start to the season with a win,” said Van Gundy. “It was great before the game to see Dave Bing and Bob Lanier out there, particularly Bing. That’s no slight at Bob, but Bing has been here for a long time, and stayed here well after he was down playing to served the city as a businessman and as mayor. He has given a lot to this franchise and city, and it was great to see him out there getting the recognition he deserves.”

Whenever you went to a game at the Palace of Auburn Hills, it seemed like it was strictly for a basketball, and when it was over, you headed home. But LCA does not give you that feel at all. It has a lot to offer before the game, with the entertainment in the concourse, and after, with the many new restaurants, bars, and even the three casinos that are near the area. The fans were given t-shirts and watches that lit up, in their seats. When the lights went out, the watches activated, illuminating the entire arena with red, white, and blue.

“The watches was the best part of the entire night to me,” said 15-year-old Seville Joseph. “It’s cool to come watch NBA players live, but it makes it better when you come and get free stuff, and have fun while there is no action on the court. It was so loud in here that you could feel your seat shaking. I told my dad we have to come back when they have another home game.”

Pistons forward Tobias Harris actually said the same thing. He too was excited to play again at his team’s new arena. Even he enjoyed the entertainment the new arena offered. Harris played like the best player on the floor in the win over the Hornets, with 27 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 17 of those points in the first quarter.

“From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank the fans enough for the support they gave us tonight,” Harris said. “The energy they gave to our team was amazing. We came in the locker room, and we were just talking about when our next game at home was, because we wanted to get back out there. It was very vibrant out there, and we enjoyed it.”

“We didn’t even know Eminem was coming out. We found out right when everybody else found out. It was hype. It was crazy. I won’t say I thought I was on Eight Mile, but I kind of thought I was on Eight Mile.”

The Pistons never trailed in the game, and were in complete control throughout, leading by as much as 18 at one point. The Hornets made it close near the end of the game, getting their deficit to eight with under two minutes to go, when Harris hit a three-pointer to push the lead back to 11, and seal the opening night win. Newcomer Avery Bradley was the team’s second leading scorer with 15 points. Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 24 points.

The team travels to Washington D.C., tomorrow to take on the Wizards Friday night, There next home game is Monday night against the Philadelphia, and the fans will be ready to party again.

