The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 5, 2017

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty


Anywhere singer, Rita Ora was spotted in New York City shooting a music video in the Meatpacking district. She wore look 17 straight off the runway from the Fall/Winter 2017 Off-White collection.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 5, 2017

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty


The bright blue blazer dress with mixed media laser cut outs with metallics is a statement piece. The thigh high plaid boots give this look some serious pattern play.

2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty


Ryan Destiny wore the same exact ensemble in Miami for the Revolt Music Conference. We’re loving her lipstick. You can get a similar brown matte from The Lip Bar in ‘Savage.’

2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty


We have to know: who wore it best? Rita Ora or Ryan Destiny? Take our poll below and tell us in the comment section.


