Impact Network presents new urban comedy showcase [VIDEO]

On Friday, Oct. 20, The Impact Network brings communities together with it’s first urban clean comedy showcase. The Impact Network-The largest & fastest growing African-American owned inspirational tv network presents Laugh with Me! This all clean comedy special features some of the funniest clean comics on one stage.

Bringing heavy hitters to the stage such as the energetic and fresh Brandon T. Jackson who is hosting the show and starring Detroit born and bred Comedy All Star Tony Roberts, The True Showman Jonathan Slocumb, The Apollo’s own Joe Recca, Grif from the Erica Campbell Show and representing the woman’s voice is Small Fire with her southern accent and punchy lines!

This event is to be taped for television as a comedy special to add to Impact’s growing content portfolio. “The Impact Network is on a mission, we want to bring back the family, bring back communities, bring back unity!-”There’s very few places in the black community that focus on family friendly content and entertainment, The Impact Network is here to fill the void!” Says Impact Founder and President Bishop Wayne T. Jackson who started the tv network in 2010 against all odds. “When we started we were only in 200,000 homes locally in Detroit, now we’re in over 80 million homes-God has been good to us!”

The Impact Network can be seen on just about on every major cable and satellite platform. The Impact Network is now available to the customers on DirecTV channel number 268 and 380, Dish Network’s channel number 268, and on Comcast’s Xfinity TV channel number 400, not to mention Spectrum and ATT U-Verse on channel 574 and 1574.

The Impact Network not only represents black business ownership but also black family business.

Bishop Jackson’s Co-founder is his wife Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson and many of Bishop Jackson’s children help run the television network. Brandon T. Jackson is hosting Laugh with Me and Royal W. Jackson who is the creative force behind the network is executive producing the comedy special and is excited to see the network’s growth from it’s inception. “This is just the beginning, we have a vision to blend faith, culture and lifestyle together like you’ve never seen before! It’s important that we continue to tell our own stories in authentic ways and bring excellence to our communities through content.” Royal states passionately. For those looking to attend the event you can find tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-network-presents-laugh-with-me-tickets-37007091206

Doors open at 6pm at @ Great Faith 10735 Grand River Ave.

